7.20.21 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (32-32) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (36-28)

July 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #65 / Home #31: Indianapolis Indians (32-32) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (36-28)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (3-2, 4.15) vs. RHP Ricardo Pinto (5-1, 2.18)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Indians came back with eight runs in the sixth inning (more below) to send the Triple-A East Midwest Division leading Storm Chasers back home with a series tie. Omaha opened up the back-and-forth contest with two runs in the top of the first inning following back-to-back leadoff walks and an RBI single by Kyle Isbel. With two on and two outs in Indy's half of the second inning, a pop-up lost in the sun by shortstop Lucius Fox resulted in a two-RBI single for Chris Sharpe, and the Indians tied the game. A two-run home run by Kyle Isbel capped off a three-run third inning for the Storm Chasers to take a 5-2 lead.

STRIKING IN THE SIXTH: Facing a 5-3 deficit following the third inning, the Indians offense boomed with eight runs in the sixth inning en route to a 12-5 win against Omaha. The first 10 batters of the frame reached base safely on five hits, four walks and a fielder's choice. Chris Sharpe kicked off the scoring with an RBI double, and Joe Hudson followed with a single to give the Indians a 6-5 lead. With just one out as the ninth batter to come to the plate, Bligh Madris hit a fly ball over the left-field fence for the second Indians grand slam this season (also: Hunter Owen, June 19 vs. Memphis). The eight-run sixth marked the Indians greatest offensive inning of the season and was the sixth time they batted around the order in a frame.

BLIGH GUY'S SLAM: Bligh Madris' grand slam in the sixth inning was the second of his career and lifted him to his fourth career four-RBI game. His first career grand slam came in the first inning on Aug. 3, 2018 vs. High-A Clearwater. That contest was also his last four-RBI game prior to Sunday afternoon. With four RBI on Sunday, Madris now has a team-leading 11 RBI in the month of June.

WALK IT OUT: Five of Omaha's seven pitchers on Sunday afternoon combined for 10 walks, the most issued to the Indians this season following July 10 at Columbus (9). It was the most walks issued to the Indians across seasons since Aug. 15, 2018 (1) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, when they walked 12 times in seven innings to win the game, 7-3. On Sunday, four of the 10 walks came around to score, one in the second inning and three in the sixth.

WHAT A RELIEF: Four Indianapolis relievers combined for six shutout innings to fend off the best hitting offense in the Triple-A East on Sunday. Matt Eckelman (2.0ip, 1h, 4k), Braeden Ogle (W, 1.0ip, 1bb, 3k), Tanner Anderson (2.0ip, 1h, 1bb, 1k) and Shea Spitzbarth (1.0ip, 1h) combined in relief of starter Mitch Keller (3.0ip, 4h, 5r, 2er, 3bb, 6k) as the offense tacked on runs for the win. Against Omaha, which enters today leading the league in average (.265) and home runs (113), the Indians posted the fifth-best bullpen ERA of all 20 Triple-A East teams. For the season, the Indianapolis relief corps owns a 3.31 ERA (101er/274.2ip) to rank fourth in the Triple-A East and first in the Midwest Division.

ONE RUN FUN: Five of the Indians last six games and half of their 30 home games this season have been decided by one run. Indy's five consecutive one-run games vs. Omaha from July 13-17 (2) is the longest streak of consecutive one-run games since six straight from Aug. 8-14, 2013 against Toledo and Columbus. Four of the Indians 15 one-run games at home came against Toledo in the first homestand of the season, with Indy winning those contests, 3-1. With 15 one-run home games at this point in the season, the Indians are just two one-run games shy of their 2019 total at Victory Field.

ALFORD IS STILL ON BASE: Anthony Alford went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks on Sunday afternoon to extend his on-base streak to 24 games dating back to June 1. He picked up right where he left off after missing nine games from July 2-11 while nursing a wrist injury suffered in a collision at Louisville and has hit safely in his last five games in his return to the Indians lineup. Dating back to June 1, the beginning of his on-base streak, Alford is hitting .390 (30-for-77) with five doubles, five home runs, 13 RBI and 21 walks to 30 strikeouts. In that time span, his average and on-base percentage of .525 OPS are the best among Triple-A East hitters with at least 75 plate appearances, and his OPS of 1.175 ranks second behind Rochester's Luis Garcia.

TONIGHT: The Indians begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at 7:05 PM ET. It is the second time the two teams will face off at Victory Field this season, with Indianapolis taking the first series from May 11-16, five games to one. RHP James Marvel made his first start of the season vs. Toledo on May 14 and took a no-decision with 5.1 two-run innings. RHP Ricardo Pinto hasn't faced the Indians this season but has made three relief appearances against them in his career. In those outings, he is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA (3er/7.1ip) and six strikeouts.

INDY VS. 500: The series vs. Toledo marks the second of three consecutive for the Indians vs. opponents currently with a .500-plus record. Against teams with a winning record this season, the Indians are 8-13. Their last two matchups against winning teams have come at Nashville (June 8-13) and vs. Omaha (last week); in those 12 games, Indianapolis is 6-6.

