Trinity/Bellarmine Alum to Start vs. Bats Wednesday

Louisville native (Trinity/Bellarmine alum) LHP Austin Warner is set to start in his hometown ballpark for the first time of his pro career when the Memphis Redbirds take on the Louisville Bats in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Field. The doubleheader starts at 5:30 and Game 2 (Warner's start) is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the completion of the first contest.

He is the first Louisville native to play professionally at Louisville Slugger Field since RHP Chris Smith with Syracuse in 2018.

AUSTIN WARNER:

Pitched at Trinity High School from 2009-12

All-District, 7th Region All-Star & first-team All-Catholic League

Pitched at Bellarmine University from 2013-16

Named First-team All-GLVC his junior season and led the team in strikeouts (74)

Went undrafted and pitched 2 seasons in Independent Leagues from 2016-17

Signed by St. Louis Cardinals in 2017

Moved from Rookie-level to Triple-A in just two seasons (Triple-A debut in 2018).

Warner made two appearances in relief at Slugger Field last homestand (July 7 & 9), but tomorrow will be his first pro start at Louisville Slugger Field.

