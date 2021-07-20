Chasers Surrender Late Lead, Drop Series Opener to Saints

PAPILLION, Neb. - Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Nick Pratto each collected hits in their Triple-A debuts, but the Omaha Storm Chasers allowed a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth before falling to the St. Paul Saints in 10 innings, 6-4. It was the first extra-inning loss of the season for Omaha (40-25).

Leading, 4-3, with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Drew Maggi lofted a solo home run over the left field fence off of right-hander Jake Newberry to tie the game. St. Paul (34-32) scored twice in the 10th inning against right-hander Grant Gavin (Loss, 3-2), when Jose Miranda drove in the placed runner with a double down the left-field line and later scored on a single by Kyle Garlick.

The Saints plated the game's first run, taking a 1-0 lead when Rob Refsnyder hit a solo home run off left-hander Daniel Lynch in the top of the first inning. Lynch struck out six and walked none across 5.2 innings, allowing just one hit and keeping the Saints off the board between the second and fifth innings.

The Chasers tied the game in the bottom of the first. Witt Jr. collected his first career Triple-A hit with a single up the middle against right-hander Chandler Shepherd, moved to third base on two walks, and scored on a wild pitch. He finished the game 2-for-6 with two singles.

St. Paul jumped in front in the top of the sixth inning, plating two runs on three hits against Lynch. Two batters after Miranda doubled to put runners on second and third, Jake Cave, who was making a Major League rehab appearance, drove in two with a single up the middle that ended Lynch's outing.

Omaha got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back singles from right-fielder Kyle Isbel and catcher Sebastian Rivero and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Angelo Castellano before taking the lead in the seventh. Pratto secured his first career Triple-A hit with a one-out single in the seventh, then moved to third on a single by Isbel. Pratto and Isbel both scored on a single by Rivero that ricocheted off first baseman Damek Tomscha to put Omaha in front, 4-3.

Pratto finished the game 1-for-3 with a single and two walks, while Isbel went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games.

The Chasers had the potential winning run at third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth but could not score and had the potential winning run at the plate in the 10th inning. Omaha finished the game 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and tied a season high with 14 runners left on base.

The Storm Chasers continue their series with the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday at Werner Park, when right-hander Brandon Barker (0-0, 4.05) faces right-hander Josh Winder (1-0, 3.75). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

