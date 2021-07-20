Bisons Announce Updated 2021 Home Schedule at Sahlen Field

With the Herd returning home for Opening Night at Sahlen Field on August 10, the Buffalo Bisons today released an updated 2021 game schedule for their 23 games in downtown Buffalo this summer.

Bisons fans will get to see four of the club's five rivals within the Northeast Division, starting with a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings, August 10-15. The Herd will also welcome the new Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox, to Sahlen Field for the first time, August 24-29. In September, Buffalo will host the Syracuse Mets, September 7-12 and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, September 22-26.

Game times are split between 7:05 p.m./6:05 p.m. for night starts and 1:05 p.m. matinee games. Over half (12) of the team's 23 games will be played on the weekend with four fridaynightbash!® games scheduled over the next two months (August 13, 27, September 10, 24).

Single game tickets and game day suite rentals for the 2021 season will go on sale on Monday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Bisons.com. A full promotional schedule for the upcoming summer will also be released at that time.

See you in September!

An extended 2021 schedule means Bisons fans will have more opportunities than in the past to see the Herd in this unique season at the ballpark. The Triple-A regular season, which for years had concluded on Labor Day, now extends into mid-September. As the Bisons push for a Northeast Division title, they will have an important homestand against the Mets, September 7-12 at Sahlen Field.

Major League Baseball also recently announced the creation of the 'Triple-A Final Stretch.' This 10-game postseason tournament added five more home dates for the Bisons in Buffalo, September 22-26 against the IronPigs. A winner of the Triple-A Final Stretch will be determined by the best winning percentage among all Triple-A teams, and with one of the tie breakers being the team's winning percentage over the final 20 games of the season, each game down the stretch will have added importance.

For the latest updates on the 2021 season, fans should visit Bisons.com of follow the team on social media @BuffaloBisons.

