Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 20, 2021

Tuesday, July 20th 10:00 a.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (29-36) at Louisville Bats (27-37) Game 1 of 7

Louisville Slugger Field / Louisville, KY Game #66 of 130 Away Game #30 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (4-0, 2.40 ERA) vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (2-4, 5.72 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds won an absolute slugfest against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday at AutoZone Park. In a game that featured 18 combined runs and 21 combined hits, the 'Birds roared to a 12-6 win to a complete a six-game series sweep of the Tides. The game was 11-6 after five innings, and after all the early offense, the Redbirds bullpen settled the game down late. Four pitchers (Austin Warner, Grant Black, Tyler Webb and Kodi Whitley) combined to toss 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas makes his 10th appearance and sixth start with the Redbirds so far this season. His last outing was in a relief role, earning a six-out save on Friday night against Norfolk while allowing just one hit. The former Georgia Tech pitcher has put together a remarkable run on the mound for the 'Birds. Over his last six appearances, Thomas is 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 26.0 innings.

Louisville Starter: Bo Takahashi makes his 13th appearance and 12th start this season for Louisville. Takahashi enters today with an ERA of 5.72 in 56.2 IP with 59 strikeouts and 18 walks. The righthander started against the Redbirds on July 9th in Louisville, allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings with 7 strikeouts. He also started against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on May 21st, allowing four earned runs in 5.1 IP on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The 24-year-old is in his first season in the Reds' organization after signing as a free agent in December of 2020.

Gorman's Getting Greedy: Nolan Gorman had an outstanding series last week against the Norfolk Tides. The top hitting prospect in the Cardinals system batted .375 (9-24) with four home runs, ten runs driven in and six runs scored. Sunday was his magnum opus. Gorman went 3-5 at the plate, including home runs in back-to-back plate appearances (the third and fourth innings) and four total RBI.

Hop on the Lane Train: Lane Thomas has hits in seven consecutive games, batting .379 (11-29) during the hitting streak with ten runs driven in. The outfielder was excellent on Sunday, going 2-5 at the plate with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four runs driven in.

Taking Advantage of a Chance: Clint Coulter has started four straight games for the first time this season and has certainly taken advantage of the opportunity. During that time, Coulter is batting .600 (9-15) with six runs scored and six runs driven in. He was red-hot on Sunday, going 4-5 at the plate with a double, two home runs and three runs driven in along with three runs scored.

Shutting the Door: The unsung heroes of Memphis' current hot streak have been the bullpen. During their eight-game winning streak, the bullpen for Memphis has an ERA of 1.96 in 32.2 innings pitched.

Hey, You Guys Again: Memphis is on the road at Louisville for the second time in three weeks. In their last series earlier this month, the Redbirds won the final two games of the five-game series. Due to a rainout in that series, this week's series will last seven games. Wednesday features a doubleheader, with the first of two separate seven-inning games slated for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

