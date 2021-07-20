Bats Threaten Early, Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to 'Birds

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Jose Barrero tallied two more hits but opposing starter Connor Thomas worked around trouble to allow just one run over 6.0 innings and lead the Memphis Redbirds to a 2-1 win over the Louisville Bats Tuesday morning at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats threatened in both the first and fourth innings, initially loading the bases with one out to open the game. Thomas recorded a strikeout, however, and rolled Brantley Bell over to short to escape the frame unharmed.

After Memphis pushed across a run in the second on a groundout from Kramer Robertson, Narciso Crook continued his recent hot stretch to even the score with a run-scoring liner to left that brought home Barrero. Crook is now 7-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over his last three contests.

Louisville again loaded the bases with just one out in the fourth, but this time Thomas induced a grounder to first baseman Juan Yepez, who whipped a throw home for the force out and raced back to cover first to complete the double play.

Louisville starter Bo Takahashi finished with two runs over his 5.0 inning in the loss.

The two teams will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 5:30 at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Riley O'Brien (4-4, 4.78) will toe the slab in Game 1 against LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-5, 5.33).

