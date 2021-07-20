SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-37) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-21)

LHP Josh Rogers (4-5, 5.40) vs. RHP Deivi García (2-3, 7.21)

| Game 63 | Home Game 29 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 20, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

JUST WINGING IT: For the first time in nearly two months, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will take on the Rochester Red Wings this week. The RailRiders took four of six in the first series of the season with the Red Wings, which at the time was scheduled to be SWB's lone trip to Roc City. However, thanks to MLB's announcement of the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason extravaganza, the club returns to Frontier Field for the final five games of the season from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. The Red Wings make one more return trip to the Electric City after this series from Sept. 7-12, the final homestand of the Triple-A regular season for the RailRiders.

RAPID-FIRE CHANGE: Owing to the COVID health and safety protocols effecting the New York Yankees MLB roster, the RailRiders roster has seen dramatic change over the weekend. Before Friday's game, Hoy Park, Rob Brantly, and Greg Allen were all added to the Yankees 26-man roster for the first time, and Chris Gittens was recalled by the Yankees. In return the RailRiders received Thomas Milone, Matt Pita, Donny Sands and Christian Perez from Double-A Somerset. Milone and Perez have previous stints this year with SWB, while Pita and Sands are in their first go-arounds in Triple-A. Then on Sunday, Ryan LaMarre was added to the Yankees 26-man roster following an injury to Tim Locastro on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, Estevan Florial was recalled by the Yankees and Frederick Cuevas was transferred from High-A Hudson Valley. With the promotions of Allen, Trey Amburgey, LaMarre and Florial, since last Thursday, the only remaining outfielder on the RailRiders roster from a week ago is Socrates Brito.

IT'S THE FINAL STRETCH (DA NA NA NA): In lieu of a traditional playoff in Triple-A Baseball, Major League Baseball announced last Wednesday that all Triple-A teams will compete in a 10-game postseason tournament called the Triple-A Final Stretch from September 22 through October 3. Each league will have a regular season champion, crowned for having the best record across 120 games, and a Final Stretch champion, crowned for having the best record in the added 10 games. Unlike any tournament you may be familiar with, the Triple-A Final Stretch has a set schedule of opponents and you continue to play even if you are eliminated from contention. MLB announced the RailRiders will play Syracuse from 9/22-26 at PNC Field and finish the Final Stretch at Rochester from 9/28-10/3. MLB also announced it will give a prize to the winners of the Final Stretch.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: After stealing just 39 bases in their first 45 games, the RailRiders have been on a roll since the start of the last series at Worcester. In its last 16 games, SWB is 27-for-35 (.771) in stolen base attempts, including a team-record tying seven on 6/29 at Worcester and another five on 7/6 vs Syracuse. Seven steals in a game tied a franchise mark set by the SWB Yankees on June 6, 2008 against the Norfolk Tides. Andrew Velazquez accomplished the rare feat of stealing three bases in one inning, while Estevan Florial (2), Hoy Park and Ryan LaMarre (1 each) all stole bags against the Red Sox. The barrage has SWB up to 66 steals on the year, fourth in Triple-A East, with Worcester leading the way with 79. Velazquez is one shy of the Triple-A East lead with 18 steals on the season (Brian Miller, Jacksonville).

BULLS ON PARADE: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 39 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.18 ERA (36 ER/148.0 IP), while allowing just 110 hits, 51 walks and recording 182 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.74 on the season, the second-best in MiLB (1st, Harrisburg, 2.66). The bullpen's 32 wins are tied for second-most in the minors behind only Tampa's 42.

TREY DAY: After months of anticipation and literally thousands of reply tweets sent to the RailRiders social media accounts begging for such a move, the New York Yankees on Thursday announced the signing of OF Trey Amburgey to a major league contract and his addition to the Yankees 26-man roster ahead of Thursday's game with Boston. In parts of two seasons with the RailRiders, Amburgey hit .283/.341/.514 with 29 home runs and 97 RBIs in 162 games. From August 26, 2019 through July 10 (G2), 2021, the slugging outfielder had a franchise-record 42-game on-base streak. Amburgey was a 13th round pick of the Yankees in the 2015 MLB Draft out of St. Petersburg College in Lake Worth, Florida.

