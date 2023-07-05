Rumble Ponies Gallop Past Sea Dogs 7-1

Portland, Maine - Powerful pitching quiet the Portland Sea Dogs (6-2, 46-31) in 7-1 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-4, 38-38) on Wednesday night. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League.

Dylan Spacke pitched a scoreless 3.2 innings in relief allowing just three hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out four batters to improve to a 2.45 ERA. Brendan Cellucci pitched a perfect ninth inning out of the bullpen and did not issue a walk.

Binghamton capitalized early after plating four runs in the top of the first. An RBI single from Brandon McIlwain began the scoring before a bases-loaded hit by pitch scored Hayden Senger. Jose Mena brought home two more runs with a two-RBI single.

Agustin Ruiz recorded an RBI groundout in the top of the second to make it 5-0 Binghamton.

Ruiz scored one more in the top of the fourth with an RBI single to score Rowdey Jordan.

Niko Kavadas put Portland on the board 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double (8) to score Nathan Hickey.

Binghamton brought another run across in the top of the fifth with an RBI double from Tanner Murphy.

Binghamton starter RHP Dom Hamel (4-4, 4.92 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out seven. The loss went to Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp (2-1, 4.59 ERA) after pitching 4.1 innings allowing seven runs on eleven hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, July 6, 2023 to host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for game three of a six-game series. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-1, 3.48 ERA) to the mound while Binghamton will start RHP Junior Santos (3-6, 6.26 ERA).

