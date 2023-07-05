Burns, Carver and Big Inning Boost Akron Over Harrisburg 4-2
July 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Summary
A three-run Akron third and eight combined strikeouts over eight innings from Tanner Burns and Ross Carver propel the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Harrisburg threatened to tie the game late after a two-out hit-by-pitch and single with an error put runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth. Senators batter JT Arruda worked a full count, but Carver got him looking with a strike at the knees to keep the RubberDucks on top.
Mound Presence
Carver followed Burns after the Auburn product was brilliant for the RubberDucks. Burns had just one blemish allowing a solo home run with one out in the fourth, but otherwise silenced the Senators striking out three over four innings. Carver allowed just one run over four innings of relief while striking out five. Bradley Hanner loaded the bases around two early strikeouts in the ninth but got a big punch-out to end the ballgame.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks offense once again used a big inning to jump in front. Michael Berglund opened the scoring in the third with a solo home run to the bullpens in right-center to make it 1-0 Akron. After Petey Halpin singled, Jose Tena lined a double to center to score Halpin. Johnathan Rodriguez easily brought home Tena by lining a triple into the gap in right-center to make it 3-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added some insurance in the sixth when Halpin singled home Juan Brito to increase the lead to 4-2 Akron.
Notebook
The win was Carver's first with Akron...Carver has struck out five in two of his three appearances since being activated off the injured list...Rodriguez increased his team lead in RBI to 41, which ties him for fifth most in the Guardians organization...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 2,095.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Thursday, July 6 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (2-4, 3.75 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg righty Michael Cuevas (2-3, 5.18 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Akron RubberDucks (39-38) 4, Harrisburg Senators (35-41) 2
Jul 5th, 2023
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Harrisburg
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
2
10
0
Akron
0
0
3
0
0
1
0
0
x
4
8
1
Harrisburg
AVG
AB R H
2B 3B HR
RBI
BB
SO
PO A
CluïÂ¬Â, LF
.203
4
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Dunn, 1B
.267
4
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
2
7
0
Tostado, DH
.236
5
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-Young, PR
.304
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Casey, RF
.199
4
0 2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2-Harris III, PR
.263
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wood, CF
.233
5
1
2
0
0
1
1
0
1
2
0
Lipscomb, 3B
.282
3
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
0
1
Vega, C
.333
4
0 2
0
0
0
0
0
1
12
0
Arruda, 2B
.204
3
0 0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
Valera, SS
.213
3
0 0
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
2
Henry, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Parker, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Schaller, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Ruotolo, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Knowles, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Pena, M, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals
.230
35 2 10
1
0
1
2
3
11
24 6
1-Ran for Tostado in the 9th. 2-Ran for Casey in the 9th.
BATTING
2B: Lipscomb (4, Carver).
HR: Wood (6, 4th inning oïÂ¬Â Burns, 0 on, 1 out).
TB: Casey 2; CluïÂ¬Â; Lipscomb 2; Tostado 2; Vega 2; Wood 5.
RBI: Lipscomb (13); Wood (21).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Wood 2; Arruda 3; Valera 2.
GIDP: Tostado.
Team RISP: 1-for-10.
Team LOB: 12.
BASERUNNING
PO: CluïÂ¬Â (1st base by Burns).
FIELDING
OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Casey (Bracho at home).
Akron
AVG
AB R H 2B 3B
HR
RBI
BB
SO
PO A
Halpin, CF
.255
4
1 2
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
Tena, SS
.234
4
1 1
1
0
0
1
0
2
3
1
MartÃ-nez, 2B
.229
3
0 0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
5
Rodriguez, Jo, RF
.287
4
0 1
0
1
0
1
0
2
1
0
Brito, 3B
.306
4
1 2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Bracho, DH
.227
2
0 1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
Kokx, LF
.218
4
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
Naranjo, 1B
.198
3
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
2
8
0
Berglund, C
.203
3
1 1
0
0
1
1
0
1
11
0
Burns, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Carver, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Hanner, P
.000
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals
.235
31
4 8
2
1
1
4
2
11
27
8
BATTING
2B: Tena (15, Parker); Bracho (8, Knowles).
3B: Rodriguez, Jo (2, Parker).
HR: Berglund (2, 3rd inning oïÂ¬Â Parker, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Berglund 4; Bracho 2; Brito 2; Halpin 2; Rodriguez, Jo 3; Tena 2.
RBI: Berglund (11); Halpin (22); Rodriguez, Jo (41); Tena (29).
2-out RBI: Halpin.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Kokx; Naranjo.
Team RISP: 2-for-9.
Team LOB: 7.
FIELDING
E: Halpin (5, throw).
PickoïÂ¬Âs: Burns (CluïÂ¬Â at 1st base).
DP: (MartÃ-nez-Tena-Naranjo).
Harrisburg
ERA
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
BF
Henry
8.64
2.0
1
0
0
1
3
0
8
Parker (L, 5-4)
5.18
0.1
4
3
3
0
1
1
5
Schaller
5.46
1.2
0
0
0
0
2
0
6
Ruotolo
0.00
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Knowles
4.70
2.0
3
1
1
1
3
0
10
Pena, M
3.19
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
3
Totals
4.40
8.0
8
4
4
2
11
1
35
Akron
ERA
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
BF
Burns
3.39
4.0
4
1
1
2
3
1
17
Carver (W, 1-2)
6.23
4.0
4
1
1
1
5
0
18
Hanner (S, 5)
3.03
1.0
2
0
0
0
3
0
6
Totals
3.85
9.0
10
2
2
3
11
1
41
WP: Parker.
HBP: Dunn (by Burns); Lipscomb (by Carver); Casey (by Hanner); Bracho (by Schaller); Naranjo (by Knowles).
Pitches-strikes: Henry 40-23; Parker 30-18; Schaller 20-15; Ruotolo 17-12; Knowles 45-28; Pena, M 14-9; Burns 55-36; Carver 64-42; Hanner 24-15.
Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Henry 0-2; Parker 0-0; Schaller 2-1; Ruotolo 3-0; Knowles 2-0; Pena, M 0-1; Burns 3-3; Carver 3-2; Hanner 0-0.
Batters faced: Henry 8; Parker 5; Schaller 6; Ruotolo 3; Knowles 10; Pena, M 3; Burns 17; Carver 18; Hanner 6.
Inherited runners-scored: Schaller 1-0.
Ejections: Senators hitting coach Tim Doherty ejected by HP umpire Matt Blackborow (6th); Senators right ïÂ¬Âelder Donovan Casey ejected by HP umpire Matt Blackborow (9th)
Umpires: HP: Matt Blackborow. 1B: Willie Traynor. 3B: Denver DangerïÂ¬Âeld.
OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Chuck Murr
Weather: 90 degrees, Clear
Wind: 3 mph, Varies
First pitch: 6:37 PM
T: 2:46
Att: 2,095
Venue: Canal Park
July 5, 2023
- Burns, Carver and Big Inning Boost Akron Over Harrisburg 4-2 - Akron RubberDucks
