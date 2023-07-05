Carlos Francisco Named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month

(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils right-handed pitcher Carlos Francisco has been named the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month, announced Wednesday.

Over eight appearances with high-A Jersey Shore, Francisco had a 0.93 ERA and was four-for-four in save opportunities. He allowed just five hits and had 13 strikeouts over 9.2 innings pitched with the Blue Claws in June. Combined between Jersey Shore and Reading in June, Francisco struck out 15-of-40 hitters and walked just one. Opponents hit just .205 against him in June and Francisco also led the South Atlantic League with his four saves in June and was fifth with a 0.62 WHIP.

After a strong first three months with Jersey Shore, Francisco was promoted to double-A Reading on June 29. He's made two appearances with the Fightin Phils so far, including a shutout frame on July 3, where he worked out of a jam. Prior to his promotion, Francisco was 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA with Jersey Shore and had five saves in as many opportunities.

Francisco was a 28th-round pick by the Phillies in 2019 out of Hillsborough Community College in Florida. He appeared in 14 games for the Rookie-Level Phillies in 2019 and didn't pitch in 2020 due to Covid. He split 2021 between single-A Clearwater and high-A Jersey Shore, impressing with a 2.84 ERA over 14 games for the Threshers. Francisco spent all of 2022 with the Blue Claws, going 1-3 with 5.13 ERA over 41 games.

