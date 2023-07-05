Harrisburg Senators Game Information









TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) play game two of their six-game series today at FNB Field. The Senators and RubberDucks are meeting for the second time, the teams split their six-game series in Akron in April. They play one more series in mid-August at FNB Field. Overall Harrisburg is 35-40 and Akron is 38-38.

TONIGHT'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends RH Cole Henry 0-2, 11.36 to the hill against RH Tanner Burns who is 2-3, 3.47 ERA for Akron. Henry is making his third start for the Senators while Buns is making his 12th start and his 14th appearance for Akron.

LAST TIME OUT: Tuesday night in Akron the Senators fell behind 4-0 after the first inning, rallied in the fifth, but fell 4-3 to the RubberDucks. The Senators scored three runs in the fifth inning on three walks, a hit batter and two groundouts. The offense managed just two singles. The RubberDucks retired 15 of the final 16 Senators batters.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the series this week with Akron, the four-day mid-season MLB all-star break occurs. The minor leagues are off next Monday through Thursday. The Senators return to action in a three-game series at FNB Field on Friday, July 14 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-50) lost at home to Cincinnati 8-4 ... Rochester (38-42) beat Buffalo 4-2... Wilmington (33-41) lost to Brooklyn 6-4... Fredericksburg (34-39) beat Salem 7-6.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 48 players (25 pitchers & 23 position players) including one MLB rehab this season. They've 19 players make their double-A debut.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has five players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#5 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#96 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood; #2 Hassell III; #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his first season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the last four season on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Prior to that, he was a manager in the Reds organization at four different levels (ROK-AAA). Former MLB reliever Joel Hanrahan is the Senators pitching coach. Tim Doherty is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1997: Right-handers Mike Thurman and Jason McCommon combine to shut down Binghamton 7-2 before a crowd of 5,156 on City Island. Bob Henley accounts for much of the offense with three hits and three RBIs.

