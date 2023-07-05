'Bing Bang Boom' Fireworks Rescheduled for Friday, July 14th
July 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - BING! BANG! BOOMIER! The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, are pleased to announce the rescheduling of the postponed July 3rd Miller Auto Team fireworks for Friday, July 14th, following the game against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
The July 14th Miller Auto Team fireworks will be the biggest ever to grace the skies above Mirabito Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM. There will be a Happy Hour before the game featuring live music from the Kitchen Sink Band and a $6 Mystery Can Barrel.
The game will mark baseball's return to Binghamton following the All-Star break and the weekend series will be the final regular-season appearance of the Yankee affiliate in Binghamton this year.
We encourage all fans who bought tickets for the game to exchange their July 3rd tickets for the July 14th game and fireworks spectacular at the Visions Federal Credit Union Box Office at the stadium. Get your tickets now for BING! BANG! BOOMIER!
