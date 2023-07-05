Ponies Crush Portland Behind Hamel's Career Night and Potent Offense
July 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-4, 38-38) pummeled the Portland Sea Dogs 7-1 at Hadlock Field on Wednesday night, behind one of the best starts of Dom Hamel's career and potent offense.
The Ponies brought all nine hitters to the plate and put up a four-spot in the first inning. Brandon McIlwain hit an RBI single, Hayden Senger drove in a run on a hit by pitch, and Jose Mena drilled a two-out two-run single, which made it 4-0.
Hamel pitched with a lead for his entire outing. He set down the first 11 batters that he faced, tossing 3.2 perfect frames. Hamel struck out a career-high 11 batters over a season-high-tying six innings of work. He allowed just one run on three hits and one walk.
Binghamton added another run in the second inning on an RBI fielder's choice from Agustin Ruiz, which made it 5-0. Hamel then struck out the side in the second inning.
The Rumble Ponies kept on adding to their lead and made it 6-0 in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Ruiz.
Portland (6-2, 41-36) had back-to-back hits against Hamel with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double from Niko Kavadas that made Binghamton's lead 6-1.
Binghamton tacked on one more run in the fifth inning with an RBI double from Tanner Murphy to make it 7-1. Tyler Thomas, Trey McLoughlin, and William Woods each tossed a scoreless inning in relief and combined for four strikeouts.
The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Sea Dogs on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 5:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
Postgame Notes: The Ponies totaled 14 hits...Five Ponies had multi-hit games...Wyatt Young and Branden Fryman each had three hits...Rowdey Jordan, Ruiz, and Mena each had two hits...Ruiz and Mena each had two RBIs...Binghamton's four pitchers combined to allow just one run on four hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts.
