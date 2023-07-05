Austin Wells' Grand Slam Highlights Somerset Victory
July 5, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots took down the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 7-3 on Wednesday night in the second of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark.
Somerset's bullpen trio of Alex Mauricio, Ryan Anderson, and Zac Houston combined to throw four shutout innings, totaling 5 K.
RHP Matt Sauer (5 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 6 K) earned his first win of the season, marking season highs in innings and strikeouts.
C Austin Wells (2-for-4, Grand Slam) put Somerset in the lead with a go-ahead grand slam in the 3rd inning, his 11th homer of the season. Wells' 47 RBI on the season lead the Patriots despite only playing in 48 of Somerset's 77 games. The 4 RBI performance marked Wells' second multi-RBI game in a row and team-leading 14th multi-RBI showing of the season. Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Wells' Double-A promotion on 7/5/22. Over 103 games with Somerset since then, Wells is slashing .258/.355/.489 with 23 HR and 90 RBI.
LF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, R) put together his 12th multi-hit performance of the season and fifth over his last nine games. Rosario extended his on-base streak to a season-high 9 games. Dating back to the start of the streak on 6/24, Rosario is slashing .324/.410/.471 with 6 RBI and 5 R. Today's postgame notes, as well as the box score, are attached.
