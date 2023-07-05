July 5, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONE The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the second inning and never looked back as they beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-3. Matthew Lugo put Portland on the board in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Niko Kavadas. With Portland up 1-0, Rosier rocketed a three-run homer (3) to right center field to clear the bases and cap off the four-run inning. Binelas joined the home run club with a two-run blast in the bottom of the third extending Portland's lead to 6-0. Rowdy Jordan put Binghamton on the board with a three-run home run (9) in the top of the fifth. Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Nathan Hickey home in the bottom of the eighth and Portland added an insurance run to secure the 7-3 win. Portland starter RHP Isaac Coffey (2-0, 4.85 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. The hold went to RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (5) after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk.

MAKING PORTLAND PROUD Three 2023 Sea Dogs were selected to participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Infielders Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke along with RHP Luis Guerrero will represent the Sea Dogs in Seattle.

CAN'T CATCH THE SEA DOGS Portland lead all of Double-A with 149 stolen bases this season. The Biloxi Shuckers (Southern League) and the Somerset Patriots tie for second most with 136 on the season. Binghamton comes into the series with 66 stolen bases collectively.

DOGS SCORE MORE The Sea Dogs outscored the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last series 39-13. Coming into this series, Portland has outscored the Rumble Ponies 68-26 across the ten games played against Binghamton this season.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Nathan Hickey is currently riding a twelve-game on-base streak dating back to June 17th. Hickey is batting .283 for the Sea Dogs with eight home runs and twenty-eight RBI.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION After securing the series finale over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Sea Dogs took over first place in the Northeast Division. With a 6-1 record in the second half, Portland is now 1.5 game ahead of the second place Hartford Yard Goats.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 5, 2011 - Stephen Fife established a career-high, fanning nine Binghamton Mets, as Portland took game one of a twinbill 6-3. Will Middlebrooks went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI. In game two, the 'Dogs scored 12 runs in the final three innings, and cruised by the B-Mets 15-5. Middlebrooks had 5 hits, a homer and 3 RBI. Jon Hee drove in 5 runs and Chih-Hsien Chiang went 4-for-5, 2 RBI

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for Portland tonight. He last pitched on June 7th against Akron and tossed 4.0 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three. He gave up two home runs, tying a season-high. Sharp has faced the Rumble Ponies once. On June 13th in Binghamton he tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking two and striking out six. He gave up one home run to Jose Peroza.

