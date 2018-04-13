Royals Wear Helmet Stickers to Support Humboldt Broncos

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will wear helmet stickers for Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals Friday to send condolences to those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy (view picture here). Additionally, the team has announced proceeds from the Royals' first two home playoff games vs. Manchester will be donated. Fans that purchase tickets from this link will help the Royals contribute funds. In the Royals' final regular season game vs. Norfolk, the team donated funds from purchased tickets and observed a moment of silence prior to the game.

The Royals host Manchester for Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 16 and Game 4 on Wed., Apr. 18. Game 5 is Thurs., Apr. 19 (if necessary). All playoff games at Santander Arena begin at 7:00 p.m.

Sixteen died from a crash between a tractor-trailer and Humboldt's team bus on Apr. 6. The Broncos are members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

