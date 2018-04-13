Follow the Walleye through Playoffs

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo Walleye playoffs start Friday, April 13... don't miss a single minute of the action! The Walleye are proud to offer multiple ways for fans to watch and listen to the Central Division Semifinals against the Indy Fuel.

All first-round games, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA. BCSN, along with Toledo Walleye broadcaster Matt Melzak and Toledo Hockey Hall of Famer and former Walleye Captain Kyle Rogers will travel to Indy to bring you live coverage of the games.

In addition to the Walleye TV and radio broadcasts, fans can watch the Walleye broadcast on ECHL.TV's streaming video webcast, powered by Neulion. Fans can visit ECHL.TV, click on the Walleye/Indy game and enter GOWALLEYE18 in the promo code area. Live streaming is offered to our fans courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's and Bud Light.

These three options give Walleye fans the ability to follow the team when they are home and on the road.

First Round Dates:

GAME 1: Home - Friday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m.

GAME 2: Home - Sunday, April 15 at 5:15 p.m.

GAME 3 at Indy - Wednesday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

GAME 4 at Indy Thursday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m.

GAME 5: at Indy - Saturday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 6: Home - Tuesday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 7: Home - Wednesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets are on sale now for the Conference Quarterfinals. Fans can call 419-725-9255, go online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs, or visit the Huntington Center box office.

