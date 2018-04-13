Royals Force Double OT and Lose Game 1 to Manchester, 3-2

Manchester, NH - John Muse made a professional high 54 saves, but Sam Kurker scored at 17:38 of double overtime in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals to defeat the Reading Royals, 3-2, Friday at SNHU Arena. Manchester leads, 1-0, in the best-of-seven series.

Muse made 10 saves in the first overtime and six more in the second overtime before Kurker drove in on the left wing circle and snuck it by Muse short side. Charles Williams blocked 42 Reading shots, including 12 in the second overtime.

The Royals scored consecutive goals in a 4:39 span during the second to take a 2-0 edge. Chris McCarthy scored the first and received the primary helper on the second. Matt Wilkins scored Reading's second goal, assisted by McCarthy, at 13:26 of the second.

The Monarchs scored consecutive goals in a span of 2:32 to tie it nine minutes into the third.

Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals is Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Manchester. The Royals return home for their first home playoff game Mon., Apr. 16 at 7:00 p.m.

In a scoreless first frame, Muse made 17 saves and Charles Williams kicked away ten. Reading went 0-for-2 on the man up and killed off Manchester's lone chance.

The Royals busted Williams twice in the middle of the second to take a 2-0 edge into second break. On the first goal at 8:47 of the second, Chase Golightly slammed a pass from the right point and it furrowed to Willows at the left doorstep. He touched it to the right post for McCarthy for his first professional playoff goal.

Five minutes later, McCarthy returned the favor to his line mate Wilkins. McCarthy quickly gathered at the left post ticked it to Wilkins cross crease.

Manchester struck twice in the third to tie the game and force overtime. At 6:25 of the third, Ashton Rome won the face-off and Spencer Watson shot it from the slot. Matt Marcinew deflected it on its way net front through Muse. Next, at four skaters aside, Matt Leitner launched a one-touched shot into the back of the cage from the left post, assisted by Alexx Privitera and Zac Lynch. The goal happened 2:32 after the initial strike.

Shots were 40-25 Manchester after three.

In a scoreless first overtime, the Monarchs outshot the Royals, 10-7. Reading's best chance came halfway through the frame when Nick Luukko had a slot rip off Williams.

Both power plays failed to score in overtime. Reading had a pair of chances and the Monarchs could not score on one in the first overtime. The Royals killed off both Manchester man-up chances. Reading was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Series Schedule

Game 1 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 2 at Manchester: Sat, Apr. 14, 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 vs. Manchester: Mon, Apr. 16, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 4 vs. Manchester: Wed, Apr. 18, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 5 vs. Manchester (if necessary): Thu, Apr. 19, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 6 at Manchester (if necessary): Sat, Apr. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Game 7 at Manchester (if necessary): Tue, Apr. 24, 7:00 p.m.

