ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 13, 2018:
Allen:
Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Nicolas Meloche, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Norrish, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled by San Antonio
Florida:
Add Kyle Torres, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kyle Torres, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Toledo:
Add Beau Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Add Mike Embach, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve
