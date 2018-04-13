ECHL Transactions - April 13

April 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 13, 2018:

Allen:

Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Colorado:

Add Nicolas Meloche, D assigned from San Antonio by Colorado (NHL)

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Norrish, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Brittain, G recalled by San Antonio

Florida:

Add Kyle Torres, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kyle Torres, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Toledo:

Add Beau Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Add Mike Embach, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve

