Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named 2017-18 CCM/ECHL Most Valuable Player

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Shawn Szydlowski of the Fort Wayne Komets has been selected as the CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2017-18.

The CCM Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Michael Joly of Colorado finished second, followed by Manchester's Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, Justin Danforth of Cincinnati and South Carolina's Parker Milner.

Szydlowski, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 79 points, was tied for third with 48 assists and tied for 10th with 31 goals. He finished season second in plus-minus with a +39 rating, was tied for fourth with six game-winning goals and was tied for 11th with 233 shots on goal.

The 27-year-old has tallied 323 points (131g-192a) in 302 career ECHL regular-season games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett while adding 45 points (20g-25a) in 45 career postseason contests. In addition to his All-ECHL First Team honors this season, he was named to the First Team in 2014-15 and to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2015-16 while earning a spot in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

