Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named 2017-18 CCM/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Shawn Szydlowski of the Fort Wayne Komets has been selected as the CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2017-18.
The CCM Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Michael Joly of Colorado finished second, followed by Manchester's Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, Justin Danforth of Cincinnati and South Carolina's Parker Milner.
Szydlowski, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 79 points, was tied for third with 48 assists and tied for 10th with 31 goals. He finished season second in plus-minus with a +39 rating, was tied for fourth with six game-winning goals and was tied for 11th with 233 shots on goal.
The 27-year-old has tallied 323 points (131g-192a) in 302 career ECHL regular-season games with Fort Wayne and Gwinnett while adding 45 points (20g-25a) in 45 career postseason contests. In addition to his All-ECHL First Team honors this season, he was named to the First Team in 2014-15 and to the All-ECHL Second Team in 2015-16 while earning a spot in the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.
CCM ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
Images from this story
Shawn Szydlowski of the Fort Wayne Komets
