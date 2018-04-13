Game 1 - Adirondack (0-0) vs. Worcester (0-0)

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (0-0) vs. 4 - Worcester Railers (0-0)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION SEMI FINALS - Game 1

WHEN: Friday, April 13, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Adirondack Thunder open the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs this evening as they host the Worcester Railers in Game 1 at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder and Railers will square off in a best-of-seven format, with four of seven games occurring in Glens Falls.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Adirondack Thunder claimed the North Division title for the second straight season. The Thunder finished the 2017-18 regular season with 89 points, one clear of second placed Manchester. Adirondack earned 41 victories over the course of the season, tying last season's franchise record, and also tied their mark of 22 home victories from a season ago.

PLAYOFF PUCK: The 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs mark the third consecutive season that the Thunder have qualified for the postseason. Adirondack has posted a 9-9 record over the past two seasons, including a 6-5 mark in Round 1. Adirondack takes on Worcester in Round 1 for the first time, having only skated against the Manchester Monarchs in the first round in their history to date, with each team winning one series.

BEEN THERE BEFORE: The Thunder open the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs with ten players that have skated in playoff hockey games before at the professional level, including eight in the ECHL. Goaltender Drew Fielding, defensemen Mike Bergin and Mathieu Brodeur and forwards James Henry, Austin Orszulak, Terrence Wallin and Brian Ward have played playoff hockey with the Thunder over one or both of the past two seasons.

ZERO DARK THIRTY: Adirondack forward Brian Ward scored his team-leading 30th goal of the season in the Thunder's regular-season finale on Sunday in Brampton. Ward's tally set the single-season franchise record for goals in a season, surpassing Michael Kirkpatrick's 29 goals from the 2015-16 season. Ward is also the Thunder's all-time leader in goals scored with 57 from 108 games played.

BACK IN BLACK-WOOD: Thunder netminder MacKenzie Blackwood enters the postseason between the pipes with a 2-1-1 record from five ECHL appearances this season, along with a .920 save percentage and a 2.48 goals against average. Blackwood has yet to appear in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, but played in four AHL playoff games a season ago with the Albany Devils and posted a .928 SV% and a 2.13 G.A.A.

DES CAUGHT IT: Adirondack defenseman Desmond Bergin led all Thunder blueliners offensively this season in goals (15), assists (28) and points (43) during the regular season. Bergin's 15 tallies finished the regular season tied for the fourth most in the ECHL amongst defensemen, while his 43 points ranked tied for eighth. Bergin's 43 points are also the second most in a single season in franchise history by a blueliner.

