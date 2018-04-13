Monarchs Take Game 1 over Royals in Double Overtime, 3-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs beat the Reading Royals, 3-2, Friday night at SNHU Arena in Game 1 of the North Division Semi-Finals.

The Monarchs (1-0) defeated the Royals (0-1), 3-2, in double overtime, to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Royals opened the scoring at 8:47 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Chris McCarthy. Along the left-wing circle, Matt Willows found McCarthy at the top of the crease, where he put a quick shot past the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

The Royals extended their lead at 13:26 of the second period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Matt Wilkins. A blocked shot ended up in the skates of Monarchs defenders in front of the net, where McCarthy picked up the puck below the left circle and sent a pass to Wilkins on the right post, where he lifted a shot, top shelf, to make the game, 2-0.

The Monarchs cut their deficit in half at 6:25 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Matt Marcinew. Spencer Watson sent a wrister from the high slot, where Marcinew tipped it from the top of the crease, past Reading Royals goaltender, John Muse, to make the game, 2-1.

The Monarchs tied the game at 8:57 of the third period on the 1st goal of the playoffs by Matt Leitner. From the right face-off dot, Alexx Privitera found Leitner inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer, past the blocker of Muse, to even things up, 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime period, Sam Kurker scored his 1st goal of the playoffs at 17:38 of the second overtime. Kurker skated down the left-wing boards, where he cut towards goal and roofed a backhanded shot over the shoulder of Muse, to give the Monarchs a 3-2 victory.

The Monarchs host the Royals for Game 2 on Saturday, Apr. 14 (6 p.m.) in Manchester, N.H. at SNHU Arena.

NOTES:

The Royals have lost six-consecutive overtime games.

John Muse made 54 saves on 57 shots.

Charles Williams made 42 saves on 44 shots.

