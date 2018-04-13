Komets' Szydlowski Named ECHL MVP

Fort Wayne, IN - The ECHL announced Friday that Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been named the CCM Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2017-18.

Szydlowski, 27, led the league in scoring for the year with a career season high of 79 points, was tied for third with 48 assists and tied for 10th with 31 goals while ranking second with +39. The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native also was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week.

2017-18 is the third year Szydlowski has earned Fort Wayne's scoring title since joining the Komets in 2014-15. During his tenure in Fort Wayne Szydlowski has appeared in 296 regular season games scoring 130 goals, 190 assists and 320 points. Szydlowski has skated 45 playoff games collecting 20 goals, 25 assists and 45 points.

The right winger has amassed ECHL career totals of 131 goals, 192 assists and 323 points in 302 games. As a pro in the AHL and ECHL combined Szydlowski has scored 142 goals, 217 assists and 359 points in 427 games.

The CCM Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Komets open playoffs Saturday-- The Komets will open the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs against the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday in Fort Wayne at 7:30pm. Game 2 is Sunday at 6pm on Coliseum Sweetwater Ice before the series switches to Cincinnati for games 3, 4 and if necessary, 5.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Saturday, April 14........... Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

Game 2- Sunday, April 15............. Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 6:00pm ET

Game 3- Thursday, April 19.......... Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Saturday, April 21........... Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35pm ET

Game 5- Sunday, April 22............. Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3:05pm ET*

Game 6- Tuesday, April 24............ Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

Game 7- Wednesday, April 25...... Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Get your tickets early-- Tickets for the first two Komet home playoff games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Season tickets for 2018-19 are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

