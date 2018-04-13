GameDay Preview: Allen at Idaho

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 PM, Century Link Arena

Allen Americans

Home: 19-11-5-1

Away: 16-18-1-1

Overall: 35-29-6-2

Americans Leaders

Points: Pierro-Zabotel (69)

Goals: Guptill (27)

Power Play Goals: Chouinard (8)

Assists: Pierro-Zabotel (50)

PIM's: Moore (218)

Plus/Minus: Makowski (+28)

Idaho Steelheads

Home: 23-9-3-1

Away: 21-11-2-2

Overall: 44-20-5-3

Idaho Leaders

Points: Dahl (61)

Goals: McParland (31)

Assists: Dahl (41)

PIM's: Nevins (163)

Plus/Minus: McParland (+23)

Allen Americans vs Idaho Steelheads 2017-2018 Season (All times local)

Season Series: Allen 5-4-0-1

10/27 @ TUL 4-3 L

11/10 Allen 2 vs. Idaho 1 F 1/5 Allen 3 at Idaho 6

11/11 Idaho 5 at Allen 4 SO 1/6 Allen 0 at Idaho 5

11/22 Allen 3 at Idaho 1 F 3/7 Allen 2 at Idaho 1 F SO

11/24 Allen 5 at Idaho 4 F 4/6 Idaho 4 at Allen 5 F OT

11/22 Allen 1 at Idaho 5 F 4/7 Idaho 4 at Allen 2 F

Head-To-Head - The Allen Americans won two of the last three meetings between the two clubs and won the season series 5-4-0-1. Allen won the only playoff series between the two teams, two seasons ago in seven games on their way to a second straight Kelly Cup Championship.

CLINCHED - For the ninth season in a row, the Allen Americans have stamped their ticket to the AA playoffs. In those nine seasons, Allen has made it to the league championship five times with four titles.

Pat on the Back - Americans Goalie Jake Paterson joined the Americans in late February after being assigned to Allen, by Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. Paterson went 9-4-1-0 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 14 games.

Big Milestone - Americans forward Zach Pochiro's point in the regular season finale last Saturday night, was his 100th career point. Pochiro had his best season as a professional with 41 points in 42 games.

Did Somebody Say Playoffs - Rookie's Matt Foget, Gordie Ballhorn, Jared Bethune and Braylon Shmyr will all play in their first postseason game tonight, when the Americans open the playoffs against Idaho. All four joined the Americans in late March. Jared Bethune led the rookies with five points in nine games. Braylon Shmyr had four points in nine games. Matt Foget had one goal in two games. Gordie Ballhorn, had no points in three games.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Best of 7 series

Game 1: Americans @ Idaho - Friday, April 13th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho

Game 2: Americans @ Idaho - Saturday, April 14th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho

Game 3: Idaho @ Americans - Wednesday, April 18th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 4: Idaho @ Americans - Friday, April 20th @ 7:05pm - Allen Event Center

Game 5: Idaho @ Americans - Sunday, April 22nd @ 6:05pm - Allen Event Center*

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

