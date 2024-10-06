Royals to Hold One Open Public Training Camp Practice on Monday, October 7th

October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they will hold one open public practice which all fans can attend in the bowl seat area beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7th. Fans must enter Santander Arena through the Lions's Den Team Store entrance on Penn Street. Fans must depart Santander Arena through the Lion's Den Team Store following the conclusion of both Training Camp practice at 11:30 a.m.

Royals' 19-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (6)

2 C.J. Valerian

3 Tony Malinowski

4 John MacDonald

6 Logan Britt

15 Emile Chouinard

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (10)

7 Nolan Welsh

11 Shawn Kennedy

13 Cameron Cook

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

21 Noah Prokop

28 Travis Broughman

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Reading's initial Training Camp roster totals 19 players, including 10 forwards, six defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton

The roster also has 11 players who are rookies entering the 2024-25 season (a rookie is any player who has played less than 25 regular-season games of professional hockey at the "AA" level or higher as of the start of the current season): Vinnie Pupura, C.J. Valerian, Tony Malinowski, John MacDonald, Logan Britt, Emile Chouinard, Nolan Welsh, Shawn Kennedy, Cameron Cook, Noah Prokop and Tyler Gratton

The roster also has one player who is a veteran entering the 2024-25 season (a veteran is a player, other than a goaltender, who has played in at least 260 regular season games of professional hockey prior to the start of the current season): Todd Skirving

The roster has one player returning for their third Royals' Training Camp: Shane Sellar

Four players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

There are four 2024-25 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Powell Connor, Lou-Felix Denis, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo

