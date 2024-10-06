ECHL Transactions - October 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 6, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Matt Suyderhoud, G

Rapid City:

Max Johnson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey 10/6

Add Andre Ghantous, F assigned by Utica 10/6

Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Utica 10/6

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F assigned by Utica 10/6

Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica 10/6

Delete Michael Gillespie, F suspended by ADK 10/2

Allen:

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by Tucson 10/6

Bloomington:

Add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers 10/6

Add Maxim Barbashev, F assigned by Hartford 10/6

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G signed Tryout Agreement 10/6

Iowa:

Add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa 10/5

Kansas City:

Add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle 10/6

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Max Andreev, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Jackson Berezowski, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Add Landon McCallum, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6

Delete Cole Coskey, F suspended by KC 10/6

Delete Dillon Kelley, G suspended by KC 10/6

South Carolina:

Add Tyler Weiss, F assigned by Hershey 10/6

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Hershey 10/6

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Hershey 10/6

Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Hershey 10/6

Add Hudson Thornton, D assigned by Hershey 10/6

Tahoe:

Add Artur Cholach, D assigned by Henderson 10/6

Toledo:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6

Add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6

Add Gabriel Seger, F assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6

Add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6

Add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit 10/6

Tulsa:

Add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers 10/6

Add Ruslan Gazizov, F assigned by San Diego 10/6

Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego 10/6

Wheeling:

Add Jaxon Castor, G added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Zachary Massicotte, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add David Jankowski, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Jared Westcott, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Matt Quercia, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Filip Forsmark, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Jordan Martel, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Matt Koopman, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Worcester:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Anthony Callin, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

Add Nick Pennucci, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6

