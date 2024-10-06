ECHL Transactions - October 6
October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 6, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Matt Suyderhoud, G
Rapid City:
Max Johnson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey 10/6
Add Andre Ghantous, F assigned by Utica 10/6
Add Kevin O'Neil, F assigned by Utica 10/6
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F assigned by Utica 10/6
Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica 10/6
Delete Michael Gillespie, F suspended by ADK 10/2
Allen:
Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by Tucson 10/6
Bloomington:
Add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers 10/6
Add Maxim Barbashev, F assigned by Hartford 10/6
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G signed Tryout Agreement 10/6
Iowa:
Add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa 10/5
Kansas City:
Add Victor Ostman, G assigned from Coachella Valley by Seattle 10/6
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Charlie Wright, D assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Max Andreev, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Jackson Berezowski, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Cam Morrison, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Add Landon McCallum, F assigned by Coachella Valley 10/6
Delete Cole Coskey, F suspended by KC 10/6
Delete Dillon Kelley, G suspended by KC 10/6
South Carolina:
Add Tyler Weiss, F assigned by Hershey 10/6
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Hershey 10/6
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Hershey 10/6
Add Micah Miller, F assigned by Hershey 10/6
Add Hudson Thornton, D assigned by Hershey 10/6
Tahoe:
Add Artur Cholach, D assigned by Henderson 10/6
Toledo:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6
Add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6
Add Gabriel Seger, F assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6
Add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids 10/6
Add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit 10/6
Tulsa:
Add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers 10/6
Add Ruslan Gazizov, F assigned by San Diego 10/6
Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego 10/6
Wheeling:
Add Jaxon Castor, G added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Zachary Massicotte, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add David Jankowski, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Jared Westcott, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Matt Quercia, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Filip Forsmark, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Jordan Martel, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Matt Koopman, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Worcester:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Anthony Callin, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
Add Nick Pennucci, F added to Training Camp Roster 10/6
