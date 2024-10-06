Admirals Announce Several Transactions

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Sunday night they have received seven players from the Moose.

Andrew McLean, Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Sean Montgomery, and Sanghoon Shin all signed tryout agreements with Manitoba last month. They have been released from their tryout contracts and will be reporting to Norfolk.

Defenseman Darick Louis-Jean and forward Ryan Chyzowski have been assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba.

Louis-Jean, 23, is coming off the best season of his career with the Admirals in 2023-24. The Montreal native totaled 27 points (9g, 18a) in 59 games with Norfolk while posting a +20 rating. Louis-Jean signed a two-way contract with Manitoba on July 17.

Chyzowski, 24, joins the Admirals after playing in 44 games with the Reading Royals last season. Despite battling an injury for most the season, Chyzowski posted 30 points (17g, 13a) and 77 penalty minutes. The British Columbia native been under an American League Hockey contract dating back to the 2021-22 season with the Toronto Marlins.

All seven players are expected to report to training camp later this week.

