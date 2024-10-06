Worcester Railers Expand Training Camp Roster

October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today forwards Dilan Savenkov, Nick Pennucci, and Anthony Callin have been released from their tryouts and returned to Worcester Railers training camp.

Savenkov, Pennucci, and Callin each played in the Springfield Thunderbirds game against the Providence Bruins on Saturday, October 5th in Providence, RI. Callin had been with the Thunderbirds since the start of camp on September 30th. The Railers training camp roster is now up to 32 players.

Savenkov, 23, comes to camp after he split the 2023-24 season between four ECHL teams (Trois-Rivieres, Cincinnati, Orlando, Reading). He played in two seasons for the University of Alberta from 2021-23. Savenkov had seven points (3G, 4A) in 30 games played.

Pennucci, 25, comes to Worcester after attending the team's 2023 training camp and playing in two games for the team during the 2023-24 campaign. Pennucci grew up in Worcester and played hockey locally growing up, spending time at St. Peter-Marian before committing to play at Worcester State University for the 2018-19 season. In five seasons with the Worcester State Lancers, the 5-10, 190lb forward scored 20 goals and 25 assists in 102 games played. He was a part of the Worcester State team in 2022-23 which went to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game for the first time in program history under current Railers Head Coach and former MASCAC Coach of the Year, Bob Deraney.

Callin, 25, joins the Railers for his second professional season. In his rookie year with the Railers, the 6'0", 205 lb forward was third on the team in points (49), tied for first on the team in assists (35), and tied for second on the team in games played (67). Callin was 18th amongst all ECHL rookies in scoring, and second amongst all ECHL rookies in shots taken at 214. In his five seasons at Clarkson University playing collegiate hockey, the Middleton, WI native scored 70 points (34G, 36A) in 147 games played. Prior to collegiate hockey, Callin played three seasons for the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League, where he scored 39 points (19G, 20A) in 99 games.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

The first week of Worcester Railers Training Camp is open to the general public for free at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The first week of practice culminates in two preseason games, including one at the Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 12th at 7pm. Fans can secure their free tickets for the event here. Fans have the option to make a minimum $5 donation during the process of securing tickets with proceeds benefitting the Seppe Struppa family.

For the full schedule, check below:

Sunday 10/6 - 7:40 p.m.

Monday 10/7 - 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday 10/8 - 8:00 a.m.

Wednesday 10/9 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday 10/10 - 10:30 a.m.

Friday 10/11 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Sidney J. Watson Arena (Brunswick, ME)

Saturday 10/12 (PRESEASON GAME) - 7:00 p.m. @ Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center (Lamacchia Realty Rink, Worcester, MA)

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

