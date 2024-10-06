Penguins Assign Seven & Return Nine Players to Wheeling

October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced additions to their training camp roster, as players have been assigned to Wheeling from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Wheeling has received forwards Jack Beck, Atley Calvert, Mathieu De St. Phalle, Kyle Jackson, Gabe Klassen, and Bennett MacArthur, as well as defenseman Mats Lindgren.

Two of the six forwards joining the team performed well with other ECHL teams last season, while the remaining four will play their rookie seasons in 2024-25. Jack Beck led the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds with 27 goals, 58 assists, and 85 points in 67 games last season, and averaged nearly a point-per-game (201 points in 204 games) during his junior career. Beck was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2021. Atley Calvert also put up huge numbers in juniors last season, as he racked up 47 goals, 48 assists, and 95 points in 68 games with the WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors. Calvert was named to the WHL East Second All-Star Team. Mathieu De St. Phalle played in seven games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the spring, following his four-year college career at the University of Wisconsin. De St. Phalle collected 37 points in 38 games with the Badgers, then scored his first pro goal during that stretch with the Penguins. Kyle Jackson started his pro career with a bang last season for the Kansas City Mavericks, as he found the scoresheet in 12 of his first 14 games, en route to a 44-point rookie campaign. Jackson was originally drafted by the Seattle Kraken in 2022. Gabe Klassen led the WHL's Portland Winterhawks in scoring during back-to-back seasons, and his 106 points ranked seventh in the league last season. Klassen was named to the WHL US First All-Star Team in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and he finished his junior career with 265 points in 248 games. Bennett MacArthur was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for 2023-24 Nailer Lukas Svejkovsky. MacArthur notched 32 points with the Orlando Solar Bears and Allen Americans last season, and has 60 total points in two professional campaigns.

On the blueline, Mats Lindgren has an offensive pedigree, as he was the top defensive scorer for the WHL's Red Deer Rebels last season with 41 points in 63 games. Lindgren was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022, and his father Mats played in 387 career NHL matches.

Additionally, nine ECHL contracted players who were attending AHL training camps have been returned to the Nailers. They are forwards Filip Forsmark, David Jankowski, Matt Koopman, Jordan Martel, Matthew Quercia, and Jared Wescott, defensemen Zachary Massicotte and Chris Ortiz, and goaltender Jaxon Castor.

These transactions bring the Nailers current training camp to 26 players - three goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 16 forwards.

All of these players are expected to have their first day on the ice in Wheeling on Tuesday. The Nailers will play one preseason game on Saturday, October 12th at 6:10 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. That game is free to attend with open seating.

Updated 2024 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster

#5 D David Drake

#7 D Owen Norton

#10 F Dustin Manz

#12 F Nick Hutchison

#14 F David Jankowski

#15 F Jared Westcott

#16 F Alex LaPlante

#17 F Jianing "Rex" Guo

#18 D Chris Ortiz

#22 F Matthew Quercia

#24 D Jamie Dorsey

#27 F Filip Forsmark

#28 D Louie Roehl

#29 D Zachary Massicotte

#30 G Jake Zab

#31 G Kristian Hufsky

#36 F Bennett MacArthur

#37 F Kyle Jackson

#39 F Matt Koopman

#40 G Jaxon Castor

#43 F Jack Beck

#51 F Jordan Martel

#54 F Mathieu De St. Phalle

#64 F Gabe Klassen

#73 D Mats Lindgren

#84 F Atley Calvert

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.