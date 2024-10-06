Stingrays Announce Initial Roster for 2024 Training Camp

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the initial roster for the club's 2024 Training Camp, presented by Ethos Athletic Club.

Training Camp will begin on Monday, October 7, at the Carolina Ice Palace. It is open to the public, and the schedule can be viewed here.

A total of 25 players will take the ice for Training Camp, including three players on a Training Camp Tryout. Additionally, forwards Austin Magera, Erik Middendorf, Grant Cruikshank, Tyler Weiss, Justin Nachbaur, Micah Miller, and defenseman Hudson Thornton have been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.

The following players are a part of South Carolina's initial 2024 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (16): Jack Adams, Charlie Combs, Grant Cruikshank, Jeremy Davidson, Ben Hawerchuk, Kyler Kupka, Ryan Leibold, Dean Loukus, Austin Magera, Erik Middendorf, Micah Miller, Trevor Mingoia, Justin Nachbaur, Jake Vaughan*, Tyler Weiss, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen (7): Jacob Graves, Jordan Klimek, Connor Lovie*, Connor Moore, Andrew Perrott, Blake Thompson, Hudson Thornton

Goaltenders (2): Seth Eisele, Parker Milner*

*Indicates player on a Training Camp Tryout

The 2024 Training Camp roster will be updated at StingraysHockey.com over the next week. Many additions are expected to join the Stingrays roster, as South Carolina's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, will be making more cuts over the coming days.

The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

