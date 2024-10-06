Barbashev Loaned to Bison

October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned forward Maxim Barbashev to the Bloomington Bison.

Barbashev, 20, split the 2023-24 season between the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. He recorded two goals and seven assists (nine points) in 15 games with the Cataractes. Following his trade on Nov. 21, 2023, Barbashev appeared in 44 games with the Oceanic and scored 12 goals and 14 assists (26 points).

Following his QMJHL season, Barbashev joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on April 9, 2024. He made his professional debut on April 20, 2024, in the Wolf Pack's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Moscow, Russia native also played two full seasons with the Moncton Wildcats from 2021-2023. In 2022-23, he finished second on the team with 32 goals and fourth on the team with 33 assists and 65 points. In 2021-22, Barbashev ranked fourth on the team with 15 goals and 42 points and second on the team with 27 assists.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound forward appeared in three preseason games with the Wolf Pack this fall, recording two goals and two assists (four points).

Barbashev was selected in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

