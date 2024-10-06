Heartlanders Training Camp Opens, Roster Taking Shape

October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced the team's 2024 training camp roster Sunday, consisting of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Open Season Weekend is October 18-19 at Xtream Arena against Fort Wayne.

Forwards (14): Will Calverley, Matthew Sop, Pavel Novak, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Matt Ustaski (try-out), Dakota Raabe, Ryan Miotto, Connor Federkow, Parker AuCoin, Yuki Miura, Zach Dubinsky, Nico Blachman, Jack O'Brien

Defensemen (8): Chris Lipe, Will Zmolek, Jules Boscq, Lincoln Erne, Zeteny Hadobas, Hakon Nilsen, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass

Goaltenders (2): Kyle McClellan, Tyson Brouwer (try-out)

Open Season Weekend Oct. 19: Be there Sat., Oct. 19th at 6:00 p.m. for the conclusion of Open Season Weekend, against Fort Wayne Komets, pres. by GreenState Credit Union. The first pregame tailgate of the season starts at 3:00 p.m. in the Iowa River Landing, featuring local food & drink vendors, inflatables, a DJ, and a meet the team event. Don't miss the LED light-up rally towel giveaway!

