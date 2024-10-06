Rush Announce Training Camp Roster
October 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the team's initial training camp roster. 2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp is presented by Shipwreck's Bar & Grill.
Training camp begins Monday, October 7th at The Monument Ice Arena. Morning practices are free and open to the public through Friday, October 11th, with doors opening at 10:15 a.m. The Rush's annual intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th at 6:00 p.m.
The following players have been named to the Rush's training camp roster:
Forwards (14):
Parker Bowman
Simon Boyko
Tyler Burnie
Maurizio Colella
Brett Davis
Deni Goure*
Trevor Janicke*
Jack Jeffers
Garrett Klotz
Mason McCarty
Connor Mylymok*
Ryan Wagner
Joe Widmar
MacGregor Sinclair (PTO)
Defensemen (8):
Matt Araujo
Billy Constantinou
Zack Hoffman
Aaron Hyman
Brady Pouteau
Brenden Rons
Holden Wale*
Grayson Valente (PTO)
Goaltenders (2):
Christian Propp
Danny Battochio (PTO)
* Indicates players assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
"PTO" indicates players invited to camp on professional tryouts.
For all media inquiries, please contact Cory Berberian, Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations at cberberian@rapidcityrush.com.
Single-game tickets for all Rush games are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
