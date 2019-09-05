Royals Sign Swenson | Promo Schedule/Single-Game Tix Available Friday

Reading, PA - Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Thursday the Royals have agreed to terms on an ECHL contract with forward Seth Swenson. He is the 13th forward to sign with the Royals for the 2019-20 season. Additionally, the Royals announced single-game tickets and the team's promotional schedule will be available at 10:00 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 6.

Swenson played the past five seasons for the University of Guelph (USports) and scored 80 points for the Gryphons. Last season, he compiled 11 points (2g) and the school made it to Canada's University Cup tournament. The Parker, CO native stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds. He played five seasons in the OHL before his USports career.

2019-20 Royals roster

Goaltender (1): #35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (13): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Brady Wiffen, #44 Seth Swenson, #67 Max Willman, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Swenson: "Being my first year pro, I did a lot of research as I'm sure the teams did on players. I had connections that had gone through Reading in the past and they all had great things to say. I'm a two-way player... and willing to play a lot of different roles."

MacDonald: "Seth received a lot of experience at the USports level and put together a nice career at Guelph. It's important for him and the team to get off to a good start when we hit the ice in late September."

Career notes

The right-handed shot tied for fourth in the Ontario University Athletics conference in power-play goals (6) during the 2016-17 campaign.

Swenson played in the WHL from 2009-14, starting with Portland before moving north to Seattle then Lethbridge. He scored 41 goals and 106 points over 306 major junior games and was credited with ten fighting majors.

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street before the home opener.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

