Bostock and VanderVeeken to Return for Opening Weekend

September 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the next two members of the 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship Rush team that will return for the opening weekend celebration of their title. Defensemen Cody Bostock and Jamie VanderVeeken will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies on October 25th and 26th.

Bostock and VanderVeeken join teammates Danny Battochio, Derek Campbell, Brendan Cook, Luke Erickson, Gio Flamminio, Dave Grimson, Colt King, Corey Laurysen, and Blain Jarvis' family from the 2009-10 Rapid City Rush in attending the opening weekend festivities.

Follow the link to buy your tickets for the weekend series against the Grizzlies, and to see the 2010 CHL Champion Alumni Team here: http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rush1.

Bostock joined the Rush in the midst of the 2009-10 season after starting in Denmark. The 5'11", 203-pound defenseman started his campaign with the Odense Bulldogs, 11 points (3g-8ast) and 80 PIM in 36 games. He joined the Rush, and former college teammates Blaine Jarvis, Riley Weselowski, Brendan Cook, and Luke Erickson, for the final six games of the regular season, maintaining 2010 CHL Playoffs eligibility. In the playoffs, Bostock played in all 17 contests, and registered 8 assists with a +14 rating, which remains the highest rating for a defenseman in Rush postseason history. Of his 8 helpers, 5 came in the last four games of the playoffs, including a pair in each of the last two games. In the decisive Game 6 in which the Rush secured the title, Bostock assisted the final two Rush goals of regulation exactly two minutes apart, which completed a three-goal comeback en route to a double-overtime win.

"On one hand, it seems hard to believe that it's been a decade since we won it. I have very clear memories of my time in Rapid City. On the other, so much has changed in our lives since then," Bostock commented. "I only played the last six games of the regular season, but you could tell this team had a chance to go all the way. There was no panic, no matter the score, and it was like the whole room knew we would always find a way to win.

"The buzz around the city was something I've only experienced once before in the NCAA Frozen Four. The guys you play with every day is what makes your experience as a hockey player, and that was a solid crew both on and off the ice," Bostock concluded. "To the fans, thank you! It's not an easy situation joining a new team at the very end of a season, so it was awesome how you treated me just like everyone else. I look forward to having a few beers with everyone again in October!"

A native of Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Bostock played one more season of professional hockey following the championship with the Braehead Clan of the EIHL. After his lone season with the Clan, he retired from professional hockey, completing a two-year career in which he played 96 games and earned 14 goals, 31 assists, and 45 points. Prior to turning professional, Bostock played four years of NCAA hockey at Bemidji State University, earning 54 points (15g-39ast) in 140 games. As a Beaver, he was a three-time CHA All-Academic Team selection (2007, 2008, 2009), two-time CHA All-Star selection (1st Team in 2008, 2nd Team in 2009), 2006 CHA All-Rookie Team selection, and was a two-time CHA Champion.

VanderVeeken was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush, and stayed with the team for the 2009-10 season. The championship season was one of the best for the 6'2", 214 pound defenseman as a professional, earning 37 points (12g-25ast) in 53 games, along with a +16 rating. In the postseason, VanderVeeken appeared in an additional 13 games with 3 assists.

"The time has definitely flown by. When news of the reunion broke and I started to get in touch with my old teammates, all of those great memories of my playing days flowed through my mind," VanderVeeken remarked. "Being a part of the inaugural Rush team was very special both on and off the ice, and winning a championship in the second season is definitely something to be proud of. I had the opportunity to watch the community of Rapid City become great supporters and fans of a sport that was new to the area.

"So much credit goes to the guys I played alongside. We worked well together and all wanted the same result, and that was to bring the cup to Rapid City. I think of the time I got to spend in Rapid City frequently," VanderVeeken recalled fondly. "I absolutely loved everything about the city and the people, and spent my offseason living there. I still share great relationships with those people, and Rapid City will always hold a special place in my heart. To the fans: thank you for being the most loyal fans to play in front of! I can't wait to see you again in October."

Hailing from Wallaceburg, Ontario, VanderVeeken proceeded to play an additional five seasons as a professional, including two more with the Rush, before retiring following the 2014-15 season. In his eight-year career, spanning the CHL, IHL, EIHL, Italian league, and French league, he earned totals of 66 goals, 177 assists, and 243 points in 450 games. With the Rush, VanderVeeken finished with 64 points (16g-48ast) in 187 games. This secured his spot in the record book with a share of the third-most points by a defenseman in team history, and the fourth-most assists by a defenseman in team history. Before going pro, he played in 169 games across four years in the OHL with the Guelph Storm, Toronto St. Michael's Majors, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Ottawa 67's, and London Knights, earning 53 points (20g-33ast). With the 67's, VanderVeeken played with fellow 2010 champion, and Rush goaltending legend, Danny Battochio.

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

Season Tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now! Call the Rush office at 716-7825 to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.