Alex Carrier Re-Ups with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Alex Carrier for the 2019-20 season.

As a member of the Thunder last season, Carrier recorded eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) and logged 82 penalty minutes in 48 games played. Over the course of his ECHL career, Carrier has seen action for eight different franchises, totaling 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) and 504 PIM in 278 games. The St-Elzear, QC native enjoyed his most successful year during his first stint with Adirondack during the 2015-16 season after he posted 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) and 108 PIM in 47 games.

"We are excited to have Alex back with us this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He is a great presence in our locker room and is very well respected. His leadership and experience are a plus and only benefits us moving forward into this year."

Carrier has played in 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils over the course of two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16). Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 203-pound forward played three seasons for Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Carrier netted 28 points (8 goals, 20 assists) in 141 games and racked up 231 PIMs.

