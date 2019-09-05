Americans Add Offensive Punch on the Blue-Line with Addition of Turner Ottenbreit

September 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has added blue-liner Turner Ottenbreit to the roster for the 2019-2020 season.

Turner Ottenbreit is a 6-foot-4 and 200-pound defenseman from Yorkton, Saskatoon. He played in 58 games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, putting up solid offensive numbers with 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.

He played 284 games of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, of which 272 of those games were with the Seattle Thunderbirds from 2015 to 2018. He was the captain of the Thunderbirds during the 2017-18 season.

"We've added some good offensive players to our defensive unit this offseason, and Turner Ottenbreit is right there at the top of the list," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He brings size and skill and will help our special teams unit."

The young defenseman turned 22 on July 9th and joins Matt Register, Josh Atkinson and Ben Owen on the Americans blue-line. Allen is set to open training camp on Monday, September 30th at Allen Event Center. The Americans lone preseason game will be against the Kansas City Mavericks in Kansas City on Friday, October 4th.

Allen opens the regular season at home on Friday, October 11th at Allen Event Center against the Rapid City Rush on Game of Thrones Night in Allen. Get your tickets NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.