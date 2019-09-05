Royals Announce 1st Inaugural Season Ticket Holder Carnival October 2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have announced details for the team's 1st inaugural season ticket holder carnival and kick-off event, which will take place Wed., Oct. 2 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Santander Arena and the Doubletree by Hilton's Cheers! Restaurant (Full Itinerary Below). The event is an exclusive perk with free admission for full season ticket holders and 18-game plan members. The carnival is the first in a series of new activities for Royals fans and season ticket holders that will be announced over the next few weeks. Some of the new perks include parties and group outings that will create a closer bond between Royals fans, players and front office members.

Sign up here: https://royals.isportstix.com/order/group/KICKOFF19/

Season Ticket Holder Carnival Details

Who: Full season ticket holders, 18-game season ticket holders, players, fans and front office

What: Carnival-style kick off with dinner provided. Players will sign autographs and play games with fans. Games include blow-up activities, skeeball, gladiator joust and a dunk tank.

Itinerary:

4:30 - 6:00 p.m. at Cheers! Restaurant

- Located across the street from the Santander Arena at the Doubletree by Hilton

- Discounted drink specials for all season ticket holders and 18-game plan members

6:00 - 8:30 p.m. Santander Arena, 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA

When: Wed., Oct. 2, 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Why: To celebrate the start of the 19th season of Royals hockey. The Royals will host a preseason game at Santander Arena on Fri., Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack, with free admission to any fan that donates a canned food item at the game.

Become a season ticket holder: Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert featuring a performance by "Cracker" on Penn Street before the home opener. The block party starts at 3:00 p.m.

For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

