Swamp Rabbits Release 2019-2020 Promotional Schedule

September 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - A mix of old favorites and brand-new, exciting nights highlight the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' 2019-20 Promotional Schedule in honor of the organization's 10th Anniversary season.

The schedule as posted here is as it stands on Thursday, September 5. All dates and themes on the schedule are subject to change.

2019-2020 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

October Friday, October 18 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - Opening Night, 10th Anniversary Poster Giveaway, presented by Bon Secours

Sunday, October 20 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Postgame Skate

Saturday, October 26 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Halloween Trick-or-Treat/Anti-Bullying Night

November Saturday, November 2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - Poster Giveaway

Saturday, November 9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - Hockey Heroes 4 Epilepsy

Saturday, November 16 vs. Indy Fuel - Pucks 'N' Paws I

Sunday, November 17 vs. Florida Everblades - Postgame Skate

Thursday, November 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - School Day Game

Friday, November 22 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Bon Secours

December Friday, December 13 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - Teddy Bear Toss

Sunday, December 15 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - Sing For Santa + Postgame Skate

Friday, December 27 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Star Wars Night

Saturday, December 28 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Ugly Sweater Night + Holiday Skate (afternoon and postgame)

January Thursday, January 2 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Thirsty Thursday + College Night

Friday, January 3 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Nickelodeon Night

Sunday, January 5 vs. Florida Everblades - Underwear Toss + Postgame Skate

Friday, January 10 vs. Florida Everblades - Dave & Buster's Night

Sunday, January 12 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - DC Comics Night + Postgame Skate

Friday, January 17 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Manufacturing Night

Saturday, January 18 vs. Norfolk Admirals - Rival Night featuring Clemson vs. USC hockey doubleheader

Friday, January 31 vs. Florida Everblades - Stomper's Birthday

February Saturday, February 1 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Pucks 'N' Paws II

Sunday, February 2 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Kids Free Day + Postgame Skate

Friday, February 21 vs. Worcester Railers - Folds of Honor Night

Saturday, February 22 vs. Worcester Railers - Marvel Comics Night

March Thursday, March 12 vs. Florida Everblades - Heroes Weekend + Business Power Play

Friday, March 13 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Heroes Weekend Continued

Sunday, March 15 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Fan Appreciation Night + Poster Giveaway

Thursday, March 19 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Thirsty Thursday + Fan Choice Night

April Wednesday, April 1 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - Team Picture Poster Giveaway + Player Autograph Session

Individual tickets for all games will go on sale on September 16, but don't forget, Full and Half Season Ticket plans are on sale now! Find more information at SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.