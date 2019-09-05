IceMen Add AHL Experience with the Addition of Garret Ross

September 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Garret Ross for the 2019-20 season.

Ross, 27, joins the Icemen after posting seven points (4g, 3a) in 25 games played last season with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Ross added nine points in 14 ECHL appearances last season split between the Fort Wayne Komets and Atlanta Gladiators.

Ross has totaled 121 points (55g, 66a) and 447 penalty minutes in 313 career AHL games in stints with Milwaukee (2018-19), the Rochester Americans (2017-18), Tucson Roadrunners (2016-17) and Rockford IceHogs (2013-2016). The 6-0, 175-pound veteran winger amassed 170 points (82g, 88a) in 217 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with the Saginaw Spirit from 2009-2012. The Dearborn Heights, MI native was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth-round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Ross joins Dajon Mingo (D), Everett Clark (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F) and Dalton Thrower (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on Saturday, October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Full and partial ticket plans for the 2019-2020 season are currently on sale! These flexible ticket packages include several benefits and saves you money from the box office pricing. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.