Growlers to Debut Throwback St. John's Maple Leafs Jerseys in 2019-20

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) and Toronto Marlies (AHL), are pleased to announce the club will be paying homage to its parent club as well as the Leafs' rich hockey history in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador by debuting a St. John's Maple Leafs throwback alternate jersey to be worn on December 7th versus the Worcester Railers.

Inspired by the original jersey worn by the former American Hockey League franchise in its inaugural season in 1991-92, the Growlers' new alternate jersey will sport the traditional Maple Leafs colours of royal blue and white and will feature the classic St. John's Maple Leafs logo as the centre crest.

Growlers owner Dean MacDonald is excited to see the jerseys in action and believes they have the potential to capture the excitement of fans of all ages throughout the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs have shaped the hockey community here in Newfoundland and Labrador so much over the years and we are proud to be able to celebrate the past, present and future of hockey in this province with these beautiful jerseys," MacDonald said.

The jerseys, manufactured by Athletic Knit, feature a bold white shoulder stripe and a single thick white stripe at the waist. The shoulders will showcase a solid blue Maple Leaf patch to represent the connection between the Maple Leafs and Growlers.

The royal blue base colour will be highlighted on the back of the jersey by crisp numbers and lettering in white, as well as the ECHL logo on the back hem.

Jerseys are now available to the public for pre-order and can be found at shop.nlgrowlers.com.

Fans can get their first look at the Growlers' new alternate jerseys in person on Sunday, September 15 during the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Community barbecue in Paradise. The Barbecue is scheduled from noon until 3 PM.

The team will debut the St. John's Maple Leafs uniforms during NTV Teddy Toss Night on Saturday, December 7 against the Worcester Railers.

