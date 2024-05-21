Royals Sign 2024 First-Round Pick Jacob Schwartz to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed 2024 first-round pick Jacob Schwartz to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Schwartz was selected eighth overall by the Royals in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft which took place on Thursday, May 9th.

Schwartz, a product of Vancouver, B.C. tallied 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points in 26 games played with St. George's U15 Prep during the 2023-24 season. The centreman, who stands at 5'9" and 150lbs, led the CSSHL in goal scoring, while producing the third most points in the league this past season. Schwartz was named to the 2024 CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team.

"Jacob is an offensive player with high end ability to score and make plays" said Royals' General Manager Jake Heisinger. "His competitiveness and character will be an important part of the culture we are continuing to build. We are excited to welcome Jacob and his family to the Royals."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.