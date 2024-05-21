Get to Know Our Opponents: Drummondville Voltigeurs

May 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







The Moose Jaw Warriors are set to make their first appearance in the Memorial Cup and will be facing three opponents for the first time in franchise history.

Moose Jaw will take the host Saginaw Spirit, OHL Champion London Knights and QMJHL Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs at the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Mich.

The Warriors finish off their round robin play against the Voltigeurs on Tue, May 28.

Drummondville is making their fourth appearance at the Memorial Cup after winning their second QMJHL Championship. They previously went to the Memorial Cup in 1988, 1991 and 2009.

The Voltigeurs swept the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to capture the 2024 Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

During the regular season, Drummondville finished second overall in the QMJHL with a 48-14-5-1 record, winning the Western Conference. They were the highest scoring team in the QMJHL during the regular season with 306 goals and then again in the playoffs averaging 4.37 goals per game.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier and Sam Oliver finished tied for the team lead in points with 71, while Gauthier led the team in goals with 36.

Gauthier also led Drummondville in playoff scoring, picking up 14 goals and 25 points in 19 games.

The Voltigeurs had two of the top goaltenders in the QMJHL during the regular season with Riley Mercer posting a 31-13-4-1 record, 2.83 goals against average and 0.905 save percentage with two shutouts in 49 games.

Louis-Félix Charrois finished with a 17-1-1-0 record with a 2.13 goals against average and 0.918 save percentage, while earning three shutouts in 20 appearances.

Mercer carried the load during the Voltigeurs' playoff run, going 16-2-1 with a 1.89 goals against average and 0.934 save percentage, including two shutouts, in 19 games played.

The Voltigeurs will have the most Memorial Cup experience of the four teams with three players from last year's Quebec Remparts, who came away with the title.

The QMJHL has won a record four consecutive Memorial Cup titles.

The Warriors will face the Voltigeurs in the final round robin game on Tue, May 28.

Moose Jaw opens the Memorial Cup on Fri, May 24 against the host Saginaw Spirit. Puck drops at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.