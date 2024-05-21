Hurricanes Sign Lafournaise, Soper, Oaten and Pentney

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced on Tuesday they have signed 2009-born players Tyden Lafournaise, Reid Soper, Leif Oaten and Cohen Pentney to Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Lafournaise, 15, was selected in the first-round (13th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Winnipeg, MB, product had a tremendous 2023-2024 season with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA team where his collected a whopping 126 points (66g-60a) along with 20 penalty minutes. He added 23 points (13g-10a) and four penalty minutes in seven post-season games with the Bruins.

The 6'0, 170-pound forward added six points (3g-3a) in four regular season games with the Winnipeg Bruins U17 AAA team while collecting seven points (5g-2a) in six playoff contests. Lafournaise finished the 2023-2024 season leading the U15 league in points (126), assists (60) while finishing third in goals (66). He was named a first-team league all-star.

Soper, 15, was selected in the second-round (32nd overall) in the 2024 WHL Draft. The 6'2, 193-pound defenceman skated in 25 regular season games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team in 2023-2024 collecting 10 points (4g-6a) along with 16 penalty minutes. He added two assists in five playoff games with NAX. Soper helped the Xtreme captured the 2024 CSSHL U15 Championship.

The Edmonton, AB, product also appeared in five regular season games with the NAX U17 team where he collected three assists. Soper registered 20 points (1g-19a) along with 32 penalty minutes in 25 games with the NAX U15 Varsity team during the 2022-2023 season.

Oaten, 14, was chosen by the Hurricanes in the third-round (58th overall) in the draft. The Calgary, AB, product appeared in 12 regular season games in 2023-2024 with the Edge U15 Prep team where he finished with an impressive 11-1-0-0 record collecting a 2.90 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He added a 2-0-1-0 record in three playoff games with a 3.91 GAA and an .879 SV%.

The 6'1, 175-pound goaltender was the first netminder chosen in the 2024 WHL Draft. Oaten made three appearances for Edge U15 Prep at the 2024 Alberta Cup where he finished with a 2.03 GAA and a .914 SV%. Additionally, he posted a perfect 4-0-0 record with a sparkling 1.25 GAA and a .942 SV% with two shutouts at the 2023-2024 John Reid U15 tournament with Edge. In 2022-2023, Oaten finished the second with a 16-1-0-0 record and a 1.99 GAA and a .907 SV% with the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA team.

Pentney, 14, was selected in the fourth-round (80th overall) in the draft. The 5'9, 135-pound forward recorded 59 points (27g-32a) along with 14 penalty minutes during the 2023-2024 regular season with the Calgary U15 Flames. Pentney lead the Flames in points (59), goals (27) and assists (32) while finishing tied for fifth in league scoring. He added six points (2g-4a) with two penalty minutes in four post-season games.

The Calgary, AB, product also added two goals in one game with the Calgary Flames U17 team during the 2023-2024 regular season. Pentney collected five points (2g-3a) in five games for Team Alberta Green at the 2024 Alberta Cup while adding three points (1g-2a) in five games for the U15 Flames at the John Reid tournament.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to sign all four of Tyden, Reid, Leif and Cohen," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "This is a big day for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and all four of these young men are going to be important pieces to our organization in the future."

