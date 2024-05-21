Mark Lamb Named Finalist for CHL Coach of the Year

PRINCE GEORGE BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb has been named the WHL finalist for the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award, given annually to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Coach of the Year.

On May 1st, the Cougars' bench boss was awarded the WHL's Coach and Executive of the Year awards, becoming the first Cougar coach in team history to collect either award.

In his fifth season behind the Cougars' bench, Lamb led the team to a 49-15-1-3 campaign, marking the franchise's best season since moving to Prince George ahead of the 1994-95 season.

Prince George closed out the regular season as the second-highest scoring team in the league, netting 316 goals, while allowing the second-fewest goals against (187).

The Cougars also ranked second in powerplay efficiency (30.1 percent) and penalty kill (84.3 percent).

Three of Lamb's players, Zac Funk (Washington Capitals), Riley Heidt (Minnesota Wild) and BC Division Rookie of the Year Terik Parascak (2024 NHL Draft-eligible) broke the 100-point mark, with Funk leading all WHL skaters with 67 goals and earning a contract with the Washington Capitals.

Prince George was also the league's strongest road team, going 24-8-0-2 in opponent's arenas.

The winners for each award in the CHL are set to receive their hardware at a ceremony for the 2024 CHL Awards presented by Go Great Lakes Bay on Saturday, June 1.

