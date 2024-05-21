Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the acquisition of forward Oscar Lovsin (06) from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for forward Arjun Bawa (05).

Lovsin, 17, suited up in 40 games in his rookie campaign in 2023-24 with both the Thunderbirds and the Wenatchee Wild. In those contests, Lovsin owned four points (2-2-4) and 20 shots on goal. Lovsin was a sixth round selection and 117th overall by the Winnipeg ICE (now known as the Wenatchee Wild).

Prior to his WHL career, the Calgary, AB native spent the 2022-23 season with Edge School U16 prep and had a terrific season, collecting 22 points (12-10-22) in 23 games played.

The Cougars would like to welcome Oscar and his family to the organization and the city of Prince George.

The Cats would also like to thank Arjun Bawa for his contributions to the organization and the city of Prince George.

