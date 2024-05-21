Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa
May 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the acquisition of forward Oscar Lovsin (06) from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for forward Arjun Bawa (05).
Lovsin, 17, suited up in 40 games in his rookie campaign in 2023-24 with both the Thunderbirds and the Wenatchee Wild. In those contests, Lovsin owned four points (2-2-4) and 20 shots on goal. Lovsin was a sixth round selection and 117th overall by the Winnipeg ICE (now known as the Wenatchee Wild).
Prior to his WHL career, the Calgary, AB native spent the 2022-23 season with Edge School U16 prep and had a terrific season, collecting 22 points (12-10-22) in 23 games played.
The Cougars would like to welcome Oscar and his family to the organization and the city of Prince George.
The Cats would also like to thank Arjun Bawa for his contributions to the organization and the city of Prince George.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Hitmen Sign First Round Pick Calder Hamilton - Calgary Hitmen
- Get to Know Our Opponents: Drummondville Voltigeurs - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa - Prince George Cougars
- How They Got Here: Moose Jaw Warriors Prep for First-Ever Appearance at Memorial Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Royals Sign 2024 First-Round Pick Jacob Schwartz to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes Sign Lafournaise, Soper, Oaten and Pentney - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Hudson Thornton Delivers Heart Warming Message Following 2023-2024 Season - Prince George Cougars
- Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory Donate $8,500 to Washington Fallen Heroes - Spokane Chiefs
- Mark Lamb Named Finalist for CHL Coach of the Year - Prince George Cougars
- McKenna, Lindstrom Named Finalists for 2024 CHL Awards - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa
- Hudson Thornton Delivers Heart Warming Message Following 2023-2024 Season
- Mark Lamb Named Finalist for CHL Coach of the Year
- Hershey Bears Sign Zac Funk to Amateur Tryout Agreement
- Cougars 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Recap