Hitmen Sign First Round Pick Calder Hamilton
May 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of defenceman Calder Hamilton to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"We are very excited to have Calder sign with our program and commit to Calgary," said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "He is a talented new age defenceman with a competitive bite to his game which will be a great addition to our organization."
Hamilton, a product of Martensville, SK, was selected by the Hitmen in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft for 2009 born players.
"It is an honour to be selected by the Calgary Hitmen. I have heard so many great things about the organization." said Hamilton. "Calgary is an amazing city, and I am excited to get started."
Hamilton played the 2023-24 season with Martensville Marauders U15 AA finishing with 86 points (35G, 51A) in 28 games clinching the record of most points by a defenceman in a single season in the SAAHL U15. The previous record was held by Toronto Maple Leaf defenceman Morgan Reilly who held it at 84 points.
Calder Hamilton - Defence
HOMETOWN: Martensville, SK DOB: March 8, 2009
HEIGHT: 5'9" WEIGHT: 139 lbs
SHOOTS: Left
Hamilton is eligible to compete for a full-time roster spot in the 2025-26 season.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Hitmen Sign First Round Pick Calder Hamilton - Calgary Hitmen
- Get to Know Our Opponents: Drummondville Voltigeurs - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Cougars Acquire Oscar Lovsin from Seattle Thunderbirds in Exchange for Arjun Bawa - Prince George Cougars
- How They Got Here: Moose Jaw Warriors Prep for First-Ever Appearance at Memorial Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Royals Sign 2024 First-Round Pick Jacob Schwartz to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Victoria Royals
- Hurricanes Sign Lafournaise, Soper, Oaten and Pentney - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Hudson Thornton Delivers Heart Warming Message Following 2023-2024 Season - Prince George Cougars
- Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory Donate $8,500 to Washington Fallen Heroes - Spokane Chiefs
- Mark Lamb Named Finalist for CHL Coach of the Year - Prince George Cougars
- McKenna, Lindstrom Named Finalists for 2024 CHL Awards - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Hitmen Stories
- Hitmen Sign First Round Pick Calder Hamilton
- Hitmen Select Calder Hamilton Sixth Overall in 2024 WHL Prospects Draft
- Flames Prospect Axel Hurtig Signs with Hitmen
- Hitmen Hire Cass Bruni as Assistant General Manager
- Wetsch and Hamilton Named to Canada U-18 Team for 2024 IIHF World Championship