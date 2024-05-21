Hitmen Sign First Round Pick Calder Hamilton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of defenceman Calder Hamilton to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very excited to have Calder sign with our program and commit to Calgary," said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "He is a talented new age defenceman with a competitive bite to his game which will be a great addition to our organization."

Hamilton, a product of Martensville, SK, was selected by the Hitmen in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft for 2009 born players.

"It is an honour to be selected by the Calgary Hitmen. I have heard so many great things about the organization." said Hamilton. "Calgary is an amazing city, and I am excited to get started."

Hamilton played the 2023-24 season with Martensville Marauders U15 AA finishing with 86 points (35G, 51A) in 28 games clinching the record of most points by a defenceman in a single season in the SAAHL U15. The previous record was held by Toronto Maple Leaf defenceman Morgan Reilly who held it at 84 points.

Calder Hamilton - Defence

HOMETOWN: Martensville, SK DOB: March 8, 2009

HEIGHT: 5'9" WEIGHT: 139 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

Hamilton is eligible to compete for a full-time roster spot in the 2025-26 season.

