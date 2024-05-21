Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory Donate $8,500 to Washington Fallen Heroes

The Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory combined forces to host the annual Military Appreciation Game on January 27, 2024 versus the Portland Winterhawks. The team wore unique specialty jerseys and played with a special game puck, all of which were offered to fans through a silent auction on the concourse throughout the game. Through proceeds raised, $8,500 was donated to the Chiefs' charity partner, Washington State Fallen Heroes Project (WAFHP). Their organization honors post-9/11 service members from the Pacific Northwest who died in service or as a result of their service.

Fans were given rally towels as they entered the game, courtesy of Pizza Factory, and had the opportunity to visit several different local military and veteran groups staged along the concourse. WAFHP also provided banners that were hung from the concourse rafters throughout the arena, highlighting and honoring fallen service members.

Director Keirsten Lyons and the Gold Star Families associated with WAFHP appreciate the opportunity to join hands with the Chiefs, "Our Gold Star family members really look forward to attending the military-themed games, thanks to the Chiefs' generosity. It's a good kind of hard to walk the concourse with so many of the fallen hero banners displayed, noting how many others are doing the same thing. It means a lot to us when the Chiefs share the names and faces of those we've lost, while honoring the families who love them. Thank you, Spokane Chiefs!"

A member of the United States military representing each theatre of war in the 20th century were present for the ceremonial puck drop in front of more than 9,300 fans in a nearly sold-out Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

"Military Appreciation Night is an opportunity for the Chiefs to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country and their families. Seeing the outpouring of support from the community throughout the night really puts into perspective just how important and valued their service is. From standing ovations for each branch before the game, to seeing the Washington Fallen Heroes banners along the concourse, it's a meaningful and impactful night not just for the fans and the military community, but for our staff and players as well," Sydney Olmstead, Spokane Chiefs Director of Digital Media and Communications.

