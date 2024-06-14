Chiefs and Inland Imaging Donate $11,000 to Every Woman Can

Spokane, Wash. - Inland Imaging and the Spokane Chiefs teamed up once again and raised $11,000 for Every Woman Can (EWC) through the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer game on February 24th, 2024. Since 2017, EWC has produced seven charity runs, raised money for awareness, education and provided dollars for women to get mammograms and spread the word throughout the Pacific Northwest - mammograms save lives. Every Woman Can is a grassroots organization made up of volunteer advocates to support survivors, thrivers, warriors and the co-survivors. "The Spokane Chiefs Fight Cancer Night is more than a hockey game; it's a community celebration that recognizes the hope, strength and courage of those touched by cancer and their loved ones. The funds raised by the Chiefs' organization go directly to women's cancer advocacy, promote awareness and wellness, and provide education throughout our region. We're proud to partner with the Spokane Chiefs and honor their legacy as change makers in the fight against cancer." Deb Barnes, Principal, Every Woman Can.

Pre-game ceremonies were full of emotion and inspiration as fans who had been affected by cancer were encouraged to shine their smart phone flashlights and wave rally towels provided by Inland Imaging, filling the arena with the bright lights of people who had fought against cancer. The Chiefs spotlighted cancer survivor, Jessica Stam who was diagnosed with stage 3C1 cervical cancer just three months after the birth of her son. Her intense treatment included six rounds of chemotherapy, 28 rounds of radiation, and five rounds of brachytherapy. She and her family celebrated her one-year cancer free anniversary in February of 2024.

Chiefs' Director of Ticket Services, Brandon Holloway, always appreciates the special atmosphere and power of the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer event, "The support we get from our Spokane Chiefs fans and Inland Imaging for the Chiefs Fight Cancer game always leaves a lasting impact. Not only are we able to give back locally to Every Woman Can, who provides so many great resources, we are able to embrace anyone that has fought the fight. Having several members in my family go through the journey, I always enjoy this game and what it represents."

The Chiefs wore specialty jerseys in honor of the fight against cancer on February 24th against the Moose Jaw Warriors. While the scoreline did not favor the Chiefs, the people of Spokane showed out with over 8,300 fans in attendance and a record showing at the Chiefs Fight Cancer Jersey Auction. Chief's veteran Conner Roulette scored a goal and an assist enroute to a career season for the 20-year-old.

Game worn jerseys, superhero capes worn by the team in warm-ups, a special goalie helmet, and unique game pucks were all available to fans through a blind auction during the game with proceeds benefiting Every Woman Can. Fans could also bid on a blank jersey and get it customized with the name and number of their choice.

