Hitmen Announce Coaching Staff Hires

June 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen today announced the hiring of Assistant Coaches David Liffiton and Ben Wilson, as well as Video Coach Dakota Krebs. In addition, Matt Stajan has re-signed as Skill and Development Coach and Theodore Zubot will return as Goaltending Coach. Liffiton, Wilson, Stajan, Zubot and Krebs join Head Coach Paul McFarland to form the coaching staff for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season.

"We are pleased to add coaches like David, Ben and Dakota with such an extensive and diverse backgrounds to our coaching staff" said General Manager Garry Davidson. "Their combined experience specifically within junior hockey will be a great asset to our club."

"We are excited to welcome back Matt Stajan for another season on the development side" Davidson continued "His extensive NHL experience is something all of our players aspire to and being able to share that with them is invaluable. Theo has done a great job with our goalies, and we are pleased that he too is returning."

David Liffiton brings a wide variety of experience to the Calgary Hitmen, including over 13 years of professional playing experience. His time as a player extends from the Ontario Hockey League to the NHL, as well as time spent in the European Leagues in Sweden, Austria and Denmark. Since retiring from playing, Liffiton has spent over 10 years as a skill and development coach working with all levels of players from U18 and junior, to collegiate and professional hockey. Liffiton comes to the Hitmen after serving on the Nanaimo Clippers Coaching staff (BCHL).

Ben Wilson is a Calgary native and Hitmen Alumni, winning the WHL Championship with the Club in the 2010 season. Wilson brings 11 years of pro hockey experience spanning the AHL, ECHL and Romanian and UK leagues. Most recently, Wilson was the Video and Skills coach of the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) before serving as the Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Dakota Krebs also joins the staff as a Hitmen Alumni playing with the club from 2018-2020 after playing three seasons with the Tri-City Americans. Krebs earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary where he played four seasons with the Dino Men's Hockey Program serving as assistant captain for two.

2024-25 Calgary Hitmen Hockey Staff:

Garry Davidson (General Manager)

Cass Bruni (Assistant GM)

Paul McFarland (Head Coach)

David Liffiton (Assistant Coach)

Ben Wilson (Assistant Coach)

Matt Stajan (Skill and Development Coach)

Theodore Zubot (Goaltending Coach)

Dakota Krebs (Video Coach)

Gary Michalick (Director of Scouting)

Adam Leckie (Athletic Therapist)

Robin McDonald (Head Equipment Manager)

Blake Mervyn (Assistant Equipment Manager)

Sean Hope-Ross (Strength and Conditioning Coach)

